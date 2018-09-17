Red-hot Foo leads Lower Corentyne Franchise to victory.

All round display earns him Man-of-the Match award.

By Colin Bynoe Jr

PLAY in the 50-over GCB franchise league started off with a bang at the Albion Community Centre ground yesterday, where Lower Corentyne Franchise got the better of West Berbice in a tense match that saw West Berbice needing six runs from the last over.

Due to excess moisture on the pitch, the game started three hours later than the scheduled 09:00hrs start; thus the game was reduced to a 36-over affair.

Batting first, Lower Corentyne mustered up a challenging 166 for the loss of 7 wickets off their allotted 36-overs.

Brothers Jason and Junior Sinclair shepherded their team with a respectable 54 runs opening stand before Junior Sinclair (32) lost his wicket to Gudakesh Mottie in the 13th over. Kevon Jawahir then claimed the wicket of Jason Sinclair for 30 as Lower Corentyne lost their second wicket with the score at 77.

It took some responsible batting from captain, Jonathan Foo, who clobbered 59 which included (3×6, 4×4) and Sasenarine Sukhu (20) to take Lower Corentyne Franchise to a challenging total of 166. Bowling for West Berbice Franchise, Gudakesh Motie picked up 2 for 23 off 8 overs, with support from Keon Joseph with 2 for 51 from 7 overs.

When West Berbice took to the crease they had a dream start cruising to 69 by the 12th over. Kevin Sinclair was the first to be dismissed after scoring 30.

Andrew Dutchin batting at number 5 played with grit and determination to take his team within reach of the Lower Corentyne total but his wicket resulted in a collapse from the other West Berbice batsmen. He was run out for 35 and with the score moving to 142 for 4 in the 31st over, West Berbice found themselves in the driving seat needing 24 from 30 deliveries.

The game took another turn with Kelvin Umrao taking two quick wickets; that of Gudakesh Motie and Keith Fraser which changed the game in his team’s favour.

With six runs to get from the last over, off spinner Foo had different plans as he held his nerve to spin his way to a match-winning, hat-trick performance, as he bowled Keon Joseph with the final ball as West Berbice found themselves short by 4 runs. Foo finished a brilliant all round display with 59 runs and a hat-trick in the final over.

He was adjudged Man-of-the-Match and presented with a trophy by match referee,Zahir Moakan