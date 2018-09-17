Guyanese wins New York State primary elections

By Indrawattie Natram

GUYANESE-BORN Lalita Etwaroo, also known as “Lessia,” has won the New York State (NYS) primary elections in the United States of America. The recent college graduate is a Republican candidate for the New York State Assembly in the 33rd District which covers the neighbourhood of Cambria Heights, St Albans, Hollis, Queens’ village, Bellerose and parts of Floral Park in Queens.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Lalita Etwaroo explained that voters went out in their numbers on September 13 to cast their votes at the primary elections. She said that she is now running on three lines — the Republican, the Conservative and the Reform for the upcoming elections in November. Etwaroo said because she won the New York State (NYS) primary, her name will now appear three times on the ballot.

In the September 13 elections, there were more than one candidate in competition for one line.

“For instance, let’s say that two separate parties came up and said they want to run for one particular party, but there can only be one person in the general election; so before the elections a mini-election is hosted, giving persons the privilege to select who they want to run in the general elections and there is where I won,” Etwaroo said.

She will be the only Republican candidate on the Republican, Conservatives and Reform lines. Etwaroo said that it was the voters’ decision and she was happy she was favoured at the primary elections. Her campaign for the general elections in November has intensified and thus far she is receiving overwhelming support.