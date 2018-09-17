Double header on tonight as Limacol Football continues

A double header of football action is pegged for this evening as the Limacol Football tournament continues at the Ministry of Education Ground, on Carifesta Avenue

In the first game of the night, Riddim Squad will play Buxton Stars, followed by Santos who will go toe to toe with Beacon FC.

In the last round of matches, there were wins for GFC and Pouderoyen

The first game during that round of play it appeared to be headed in favour of Grove Hi-Tech who scored the first goal of the evening through Denzil Crawford in the 13th.

The East Bank side had carried their lead well into the second half before Sebastian Edwards drew the game level for the West Demerara Side.

Five minutes later, Pouderoyen had the lead through Ashley Harding.

Game two was a goal scoring fest with GFC dominating Buxton 4-1.

There were goals each for Alberto Basanta (32nd), Ronaldo Rodriques (75th), Rondel Peters (78th) and Marcus Wilson (85th).

Buxton had Shamar Scott 21st score the game’s opening goal.

