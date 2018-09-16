I condemn that lawyer who ‘cuss out’ that police officer

Dear Editor,

I SAW on Facebook a lawyer using profane language to a police officer. That very lawyer lived in America for many years where he did is schooling.

I have a few questions: if that said lawyer were in America and he was stopped by the police, would he use that kind of nasty language he used against that local police officer?

I will answer that question. It’s a resounding no. Do that in America and he will be shot DEAD with minimal regard that he is a lawyer, doctor or engineer.

For the police I have this question:let’s say that the person stopped was not a lawyer or doctor. Rather, that person was John the local builder. The blue-collar bloke. Would he have gotten off that lightly? Would he be spending his weekend behind bars?

Secondly, Mr Editor, why would the police stop a driver in a posh, expensive-looking vehicle? I thought the crime chief had warned them that such people should never be stopped. Such folk are above the law. So why was the good lawyer stopped despite him being behind the wheels of a expensive BMW?

That’s my issue Mr Editor. I get very riled up when I see the law being applied differently for the poor and rich. That should not be.

Let me say that the last time I visited Guyana, I was stopped twice since the police were doing routine stops. My documents were all ok. The only problem is that from looking at my licence the officer worked out I was a foreigne, hence I had to give a financial gift both times.That’s clearly wrong. Using profanities to a police officer and boasting that you are a lawyer, is also wrong.

Frankly, too wrongs cannot make a right. The police should not stop a driver without probable cause. Neither should a driver go on a tirade laced with profanities against a police officer.

That lawyer should be condemned and not tolerated.

Regards

Dr Mark Devonish