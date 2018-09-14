Taxi driver on bail for raping teenage girl

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Friday released a 22-year-old taxi driver on $400,000 bail for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The charge against Tevin Vickerie alleged that between January 1, 2018 and January 31, 2018 at Soesdyke/Linden Highway he engaged in sexual penetration with the 13-year-old. He was not required to plea to the charge.

He was unrepresented and will make his next court appearance on September 19,2018 before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

According to reports, the teen was a passenger in Vickerie’s motor car when the offence allegedly occurred.

Vickerie drove pass the teen’s home and headed to a location along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. He then locked the car doors with them inside and asked the teen for sex.The teen had refused causing Vickerie to become annoyed.He then held onto the teen and allegedly raped her.

After the act, he drove the teen home where she told her relatives what transpired after crying out for pain. The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched.