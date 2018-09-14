Players should be motivated by Kai’s story – GFF head coach

NATIONAL Senior Men’s goalkeeper, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, has been signed to Liverpool FC, a major move in the professional career for the 20-year-old former FC Barnett keeper.

McKenzie-Lyle who last represented Guyana in the CONCACAF Nations League match between Guyana and Barbados on September 6 in Guyana, signed to the premier club yesterday.

Head coach of the Senior Men’s National ream, Michael Johnson, in extending congratulations to McKenzie-Lyle said this should serve as motivation to other players to reach for greater heights:

“It’s an amazing achievement for our goalkeeper to be signing to one of the biggest clubs in world football at 20 years old. Players should be motivated and inspired by Kai’s story to achieve. This signing will help put Guyanese football in the hearts and minds of football-loving fans.”

In an Instagram post announcing his signing, McKenzie-Lyle expressed happiness: “Happy to start my new challenge with @liverpoolfc big thanks to @10tentalent for getting it done #YNWA.”

This signing of the six-foot, seven-inch goalkeeper, follows a trial he had with Liverpool FC in the summer where he played as part of the U-23 squad in a Friendly against a Hungarian Club ETO Gyor. The match was drawn at 1-1.

McKenzie made his professional debut for Guyana at 19 years against Suriname in the Scotiabank Caribbean Men’s Cup Championship with a 3-2 margin in favour of Suriname, two years following his debut with Barnet at 17 years old.