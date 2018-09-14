McKinnons create history at inaugural DIG Inc. Steel Challenge

THE McKinnons created history last Saturday when husband and wife, Ryan and Vidushi, emerged 1st place winners in their respective divisions in the Inaugural Dental Imports Guyana (DIG) Inc.’s Tier 1 Steel Challenge match.

At the Timehri Ranges, Ryan picked up the Limited class win and Vidushi picked up the Production class.

Shooters competed against each other in 3 stages: Smoke & Hope, Showdown and Roundabout.

Competition was particularly high in the Limited Division with the CZ Shadow 2s showing their prowess.

After the smoke cleared, the local Steel Challenge champ McKinnon secured the win once again, finishing more than 6 seconds ahead of the blazing young John Phang, who worked himself up the rankings this match, to pass Pravesh Harry by just over 2 seconds.

In the end, Ryan racked up a winning time of 47.20 seconds, ahead of Phang (53.86) and Harry (55.09 seconds). In the Production class, Vidushi (73.81 seconds) won ahead of Rajiv Latchana (85.51 seconds)

Dr Harry in the closing ceremony reiterated his pleasure at being able to sponsor a Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation’s Steel Challenge match and indicated DIG’s commitment to the GSSF and Safe Sport Shooting activities.

DIG Inc., recently established by Dr Pravesh Harry and Dr Kevin Jodah, is a local, efficient, and reliable dental supplies company.

The main focus of the company at this point is to supply dentists in and around Guyana with a wide range of dental materials at competitive prices. The executive hopes that the company will become a popular name among dentists.

The GSSF would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, Guyana Police Force, Mr Guy Nurse, OC TSU and the ranks of the GPF Armoury and TSU.

Additional thanks are extended to Brigadier Patrick West and the GDF for the use of their range facility at Timehri.