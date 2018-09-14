Camp achieves its objectives: Yadram

THE National Sports Commission, Enterprise Busta Sports Club and Yadram Coaching Programme cricket camp concluded recently at Enterprise Community Centre, with chief facilitator and coach Latchman Yadram speaking of its success.

The coach added that the camp achieved its objectives.

Thirty aspiring male and female cricketers participated and they were exposed to an elaborate programme aimed at developing every participant’s cricketing talent, along with fitness.

“The youths were exposed to basics of the game and were also given lecturers on the importance of discipline, leadership, injuries and treatment and nutrition, among other topics,” Yadram said.

Yadram reminded the youngsters to be disciplined at all times and to put into practice what they would have learnt.

He expressed gratitude to the National Sports Commission, Enterprise Busta Sports Club, Enterprise Legends Softball Club, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports, Seemangal Yadram, Mohamed Ali, Vivian Albert, Yogeeta Balkishun, Guyana and Windies Under-19 player Bhaskar Yadram for their input.