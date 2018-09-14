Newcomers Tranzac crowned SCA women’s champions

TORONTO, Canada-Tranzac Sports and Cultural Club were crowned the Scarborough Cricket Association (SCA) 2018 women’s champions when they edged Trinity Women’s Cricket-Canada by one run in a nail-biting final, played last Sunday at the Ashtonbee playing field, Scarborough here.

The win earned the newcomers the Caribbean Wave Restaurant trophy, which was sponsored by Guyanese businessman Krishna Sarju.

Set 117 for victory after limiting Tranzac to 116 for five in their allotted 20 overs, Trinity fell agonisingly short by one run, losing the same number of wickets in the enthralling encounter after they needed nine runs in the final over.

Seasoned campaigner and former Canadian player Durriya Shabbir, who was entrusted by her skipper to bowl the final over, showed great resolve as the move paid handsome dividends, prompting wild celebrations from her teammates.

Trinity were left to rue their chances with skipper Nicole Samuel unbeaten on a fine 37 which included a massive six. Consistent opener Terisha (Bess) Lavia had earlier set the tone for Trinity with a top-score of 40 (4×4) but the loss of three key wickets in the middle-order saw them stumble.

It took a fifth-wicket partnership of 39 between Lavia and skipper Samuel to bring them back into contention. However, once the two were separated, the floodgates opened for the eventual winners.

Like Trinity, Tranzac started their innings disastrously before Shabbir came to the fore with a gritty innings of 34 while the experienced Mahwish Khan supported with 27. Left-arm medium Lorraine Kenton claimed three for 14 runs.

At the presentation ceremony which followed, Shabbir and Kenton were adjudged the Most Valuable Players for their respective teams, with both being awarded trophies, compliments of SCA’s Women’s Division Coordinator, Deo Samaroo.

Samaroo congratulated both teams for their excellent showing in the final and also announced that more teams are expected to participate next year.

According to Samaroo, efforts will also be made to introduce a 35-Over tournament. Apart from the two participating teams, the other two involved in this year’s tournament were the Ontario Cricket Association (OCA) and Superstars Ladies Cricket Club.

Among the other executives present were Chief Financial Officer Vish Jadunauth, and assistant secretary/treasurer Matthew Francis. The proceedings were chaired by secretary Eon Gunraj, who apologised for the absence of president Shiv Persaud. (Frederick Halley)