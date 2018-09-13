We bowled the wrong length at the wrong time – Russell

CAPTAIN Andre Russell admitted that the Jamaica Tallawahs bowled the wrong length at the wrong time in the second eliminator game of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Wednesday evening.

The Patriots kept their CPL 2018 campaign going after they trounced the Tallawahs to seal a thrilling two-wicket win with a ball to spare.

Glenn Phillips smashed a ton to help Tallawahs post 191-5 before Anton Devcich’s half-century and some nerveless batting from Cutting saw the Patriots go past the target off the penultimate ball.

Patriots needed 15 in the last over but Rovman Powell failed to hold his nerve. After he dismissed Carlos Brathwaite, he bowled four wides to leave the equation down to 5 off 2. Cutting then launched him over midwicket to seal a win and knock Tallawahs out of the tournament.

“We’re disappointed. The way we batted, we couldn’t cap it off with the bowling. These guys got the runs very easily and we bowled really poor balls. We need to regroup for next year. It goes to show that if you’re not up to the task, you will end up paying. Good luck to Chris and his team for Trinidad,” Russell said.

He added, “When we got the drier ball, we expected the bowlers to bowl fuller, but that didn’t happen. I’m just disappointed the way we bowled tonight. We bowled the wrong length at the wrong time. We shouldn’t be depending on the last over with 190 on the board.

Rovman (Powell) did well to take it to the last two balls. The umpires can’t make such errors, and I’d like to plead with them that they be a little more attentive because they are messing with our careers,” Russell said after the game.