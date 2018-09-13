Russell slams umpiring decisions after Tallawahs’ loss

JAMAICA Tallawahs skipper has called out the Hero Caribbean Premier League for a growing list of poor umpiring decisions that have affected the outcome of games this season.

The latest came in the final over of a thrilling playoff game between the Tallawahs and the Patriots, who ended up winning by two wickets with a ball to spare.

Chasing 192 for victory, the Patriots had gotten within 15 runs of the target when Rovman Powell took the responsibility of bowling the final over.

After being hit for six by Carlos Brathwaite off the first ball, he duly dragged the ball full and wider and picked up the wicket of the big right-hander with the second delivery of the over.

Brathwaite struck Powell straight down the throat of Russell at long on.

With Ben Cutting facing what should have been the third ball of the over, Powell tried to bowl full and wide again, coming dangerously close to the wide line, too close for the umpire’s liking.

When the umpire signalled wide, Powell was visibly shaken, remonstrating with the umpire for what replays showed to be a harsh decision.

Powell did not regain his composure and bowled the next two deliveries wide as well, reducing the score to seven from three deliveries.

A third wide came, making the score six from two, and Cutting duly dispatched the sixth ball of the over well over the midwicket boundary to give the Patriots the victory.

After the game, Russell, was not quite steaming, but minced no words about what he thought of the umpiring throughout the CPL.

“Rovman did well to get it down to those last two deliveries. Again, umpires keep making errors and I think that it just goes to show, you know, once a decision goes wrong, which shouldn’t be, anything can happen,” said Russell.

Russell did suggest he understands that the job of an umpire isn’t an easy one but cautioned them to be more vigilant.

“I wish them all the best and hope that they can keep a close eye on the game and focus on what they need to focus because, as you can see, it’s messing around with our careers,” said the Tallawahs skipper.