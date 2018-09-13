Most schools in Region 10 get facelift for the new school term

IT WAS a breath of fresh air for primary and secondary school students in Region 10 as the Department of Education ensured that a facelift was given to most of those schools, so that the children can commence the new school term in a cleaner, brighter and more conducive environment.

Regional Education Officer (ag) Keane Adams, explained to this publication that most of the schools in the region are in pretty good shape and the focus for 2018 works programme was the refurbishing and beautifying of sanitary blocks, the physical infrastructure and the overall aesthetics of the school, so that children as well as teachers can feel more comfortable and learning can occur more effectively.

“I am happy and elated that children are better accommodated because for Region 10, we would have exhausted our budget for furniture and equipment. Schools are better equipped. We are not 100%, but we are better than where we were 6 months ago; we are a bit more comfortable,” Adams noted.

The schools that would have seen extensive refurbishing are the South Amelia’s Ward, Pine Street, Republic Avenue, Kwakwani Water Front, Kwakwani Park, Retrieve Nursery Schools; Mackenzie and Watooka Day Primary Schools; the Christianburg/Wismar and the Linden Foundation Secondary Schools as well Mackenzie High School, among others.

Refurbishing works include tiling, painting, ceiling repairs, replacement of equipment and furniture and other improvement works to the physical structure of the school.

Unfortunately, however, the One Mile and the Wisroc Nursery School’s rehabilitation works were not completed last Monday, when students and teachers made a full return to school. While the children of the One Mile Nursery returned on Wednesday, the Wisroc Nursery children are expected to return by Friday.

While this angered some parents who noted that after two months of vacation and one week of strike action, the schools were still closed.

Adams explained that the breakdown occurred at the late release of funds and the change of the procurement system which was formerly selective tendering. She said that in some cases the contractors underbid for some of the contracts and to cut cost, they hired fewer workers, which resulted in the work taking longer or the workers dragging out the work, if they are being paid per day’s work.

She, however, noted that a contingency plan was implemented and those students and teachers are being housed at neighbouring schools.

The REO said that in 2019 the Department will be focusing on the green initiative in the classroom, as solar panels will be installed in more schools.

“That is one criterion we are trying to fill, come 2019, we will have more solar energy in all schools and in 2019 too, we will have smart classrooms where children will be better able to interact. It will no longer be chalk and talk, so we are getting there,” she noted.