Liverpool FC signs Golden Jaguars goalkeeper

LIVERPOOL FC, one of the most storied clubs in the English Premier League, yesterday signed Guyana’s national goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle.

The details of the former Barnet stopper was on a try-out with the club, coached by Jurgen Klopp this summer, and impressed the ‘reds’ boss enough for the Guyanese to make a move to Anfield.

Via his Instagram, the Golden Jaguars keeper said, “Happy for my new challenge with Liverpool FC.” He also thanked his agency, 10Ten Talent, which is owned by Terry Byrne, who represents some of football’s biggest stars.

McKenzie-Lyle joined Tottenham Hotspur as an Under-10 before he moved to Barnet as an Under-14, and progressed through the club’s academy to become first-choice keeper for the Under-18s. He first appeared on the bench for the first team in October 2014.

The Guyanese keeper made his first team debut on September 12, 2015 in a 1–3 away defeat by Portsmouth coming on as a substitute for John Akinde after regular goalkeeper Jamie Stephens had been sent off.

McKenzie-Lyle joined St Ives Town in August 2017 on loan and also played for Hayes & Yeading United on loan in December 2017.

McKenzie-Lyle, who scored on his debut for Guyana during their 2-3 defeat against Suriname, last turned out against Barbados in the Golden Jaguars’ 2-2 draw at the National Track and Field Centre in the CONCACAF Nations League.