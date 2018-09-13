CWI president, director meet with Minister Harmon

MINISTER of State Joseph Harmon on Wednesday received a courtesy call from President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Cameron was accompanied by secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and CWI director Anand Sanasie.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the development of cricket in the Caribbean, plans of the GCB, the selection of players and the procurement of an electronic screen for the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The upcoming International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Twenty20 Women’s Cricket Tournament, which would see Guyana hosting several matches, was also discussed.

Minister Harmon assured the visiting delegation that the Government of Guyana remains committed to the development of sport and will try as far as possible, to lend assistance where necessary.