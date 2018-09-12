Father charged with son’s murder

THE father, who allegedly stabbed his son to death on Saturday last, has been charged with murder and will make his first court appearance at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court today.

The suspect, 44-year-old Mohan Sookdeo called “Wire,” and his wife had an argument during which he grabbed her by the neck and began choking her at their of Lot 217 Fifth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara home.

Upon seeing this, Satesh Kevin Sookdeo, 21, and another sibling intervened. The father, who was outraged, took part of the remains of a louvre pane he had subsequently broken and stabbed the young man to the chest.

The autopsy was conducted by Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Monday.

Neighbours rushed to the family’s aid after hearing screams, but it was too late as the younger Sookdeo had already succumbed to his injuries.