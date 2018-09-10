Two smart phones among items found in the Mazaruni Prison

A search exercise conducted by the Joint Services conducted at the Mazaruni Prison on Monday unearthed several prohibited items including two smart phones.

A total of 40 ranks from the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Prison Service and the Guyana Fire Service participated in the exercise which was undertaken in the condemn section, infirmary, kitchen, construction site, Sybley Hall and the security block.

The ranks found seven mobile phones including the two smart phones,one phone charger, one ear piece,one battery, twenty cigarette lighters, one cutlass, three improvise weapons and one pack playing cards.

The search comes following similar exercises which were conducted at other prisons across the country. In most cases, mobile phones and cigarettes are the key items seized during such exercises.