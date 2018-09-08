Police seeking driver for accident with MNR vehicle

THE Guyana Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating the driver or owner of motorcar PSS 9375, which was involved in an accident on September 4, 2018 with a vehicle PWW 2396, belonging to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Based on information received, the owner of motorcar PSS 9375 is said to be Kashief Rodney who resides at lot 332 Section ‘A’ Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

He is asked to report to the Brickdam Police Station urgently for the completion of an ongoing investigation.