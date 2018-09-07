Windies B emerge champions of Canada’s T20 Cricket-fest

(CMC) – WEST Indies ‘B’ won all three of their matches in Cricket Canada’s T20 Cricket-fest to emerge as champions when the tournament concluded at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club here over the weekend.

The Windies easily defeated Canada, Canada ‘A’ and the Toronto Bears to be the only team to end with a 3-0 record.

They defeated Canada ‘A’ in their first match, led by a dominant batting performance from opener John Campbell.

After limiting their opponents to 127 for three off their 20 overs, Campbell clobbered three sixes and nine fours in an unbeaten 83 off 46 balls, as the Windies finished on 129 for one in just 14.3 overs to record a comprehensive nine-wicket victory.

The victory was engineered by a fine unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 97 between Campbell and Barbadian Justin Greaves, who scored 33 not out.

The Windies then continued their winning ways with a five-wicket win over Canada’s national side. They dismissed the hosts for 146 in 19.5 overs, before reaching the required target with two overs to spare.

Greaves produced a brilliant performance with both bat and ball, claiming four wickets for 25 runs and scoring 40 runs to help lead his side to victory.

Recalled Test player Sunil Ambris led the way with a top score of 54, laced with five boundaries and one six and featured in a third-wicket partnership of 83 with Greaves.

The visitors then easily disposed of the Bears by six wickets in their final game to wrap up a successful tour.

The Bears made just 124 for seven in their 20 overs, with the Windies making light work of that total as they raced to 127 for four off 11 overs.

Former Guyana and West Indies One-day player, Royston Crandon, led from the front for Toronto Bears, spanking three fours and four sixes in a top score of 47.

But Windies’ wicketkeeper and middle-order batsman Jahmar Hamilton raced to an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls, laced with five fours and four sixes to claim the Man-of-the-Match award.

The victorious West Indies B pocketed Cdn$5 000 and a trophy for winning the T20 four-team tournament.