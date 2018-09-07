Vieira happy with Barbados performance

FRESH off his exploits in Barbados at the third round of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships last weekend Matthew Vieira is happy with his performance.

Vieira, who spoke to Chronicle Sport after the event on Sunday, contended that he was satisfied over the weekend, especially considering the competition.

“I was the fastest Caribbean-based rider there. I think that the times were also very competitive when compared with the other Caribbean Guys and I am proud of my performance.”

“The English riders are in a class by themselves. They are professionals and they have cutting edge machinery,” he continued.

When quizzed about what’s next, the Guyanese responded, “The next leg of the CMRC is in Guyana and I have some time. Where I go from there is left to be seen.”

“However, if I could get my hands on the technology that the two riders have, then I think that I’d be able to compete with them,” he contended.

Sponsorship, he noted was the major hindrance to this, taking the opportunity to thank Hisco and his father Mark Vieira for the assistance in Barbados.