Nike’s Colin Kaepernick Deal Adds Up When You See Customer Data … And We Did

Nike didn’t just embrace Colin Kaepernick because of his views … its market research was clear — the race, age and political views of most Nike customers are in sync with the new ad campaign.

Sources with direct knowledge of Nike’s demographics have given TMZ an inside look into the company, and it paints a clear picture of consumers who generally support Kaepernick’s protest.

African American, Hispanics and Asians are more strongly represented in Nike’s consumer base than they are in the U.S. population.

For example, the company’s market research shows 13 per cent of Americans identify as African American, yet 18 per cent of Nike buyers are black. Hispanics account for 16 percent of the population, but represent 19 per cent of Nike buyers. And, Asians account for three percent of the population, but five percent of Nike customers.

Caucasians are under-represented in the Nike world. The white population in the U.S. is 75 per cent — but they comprise only 67 per cent of Nike’s customers. And, of those, Nike believes a very large percentage, especially young whites, support Colin.

By the way, the percentages don’t add up to 100, because some people in the company’s marketing research identify as more than one race.

As for age, according to Nike’s stats, 18 to 34-year-olds comprise 30 per cent of the U.S. population, but they represent a whopping 43 per cent of Nike buyers. On the other hand, people 65 and older account for 19 per cent of the population, but represent only six per cent of Nike customers.

Now politics, Nike consumers are seven per cent less likely to be Republicans than the general population, and three per cent more likely to be Democrats.

Short story, Nike made a big statement by its new Kaepernick ad campaign, but the people most likely to protest are outside the company’s sweet spot.

That said, there was a bonus for Nike … numbers aside, they wanted a campaign promoting social change that current and future athletes would embrace.

So, Nike’s response to the protesters who want to boycott — Just do it!