‘Have no fear, Tasha Cobbs will be here’- Organisers

IN just one week Grammy award-winning singer, Tasha Cobbs, is scheduled to be in Guyana to move in the spirit of Guyanese who pour into the National Stadium.

Notwithstanding the cancellation of her last concert in Guyana, organisers are assuring that come next Friday, she will be here.

Speaking with The Buzz earlier this week Pastor of the Heavenly Light World Outreach Fellowship, Mocha Church, Eworth Williams, reaffirmed that Cobbs will be here on September 14 and one of the biggest gospel concerts that Guyana has ever seen will go down.

“Everything has been cleared and we’re ready to go. Yes it should’ve happened before, but it had to be put off due to circumstances beyond our control, that’s all I would say,” Williams conveyed.

“We want our patrons to know that we have been in this business for years now and at the end of the day all I’ve got is my word, and every time we promise something we always deliver, so we will deliver as promised and we just want them to come out and support us. People were very supportive, so we’re not worried at all.”

The event, which was originally planned for June 9, took a severe hit when at the last minute Cobbs pulled out leading several persons to take refunds on their tickets. Heavenly Light suffered losses in their advertising and credibility.

“It’s always going to affect you because people will say that the artiste is not coming. It happened with Sinach before. But people don’t understand that a lot of things happen behind the scenes that we, as promoters, cannot control so we just leave it. It was hard for me as a promoter, I lost millions of dollars in advertising and tickets, but nothing happens by chance,” Williams reasoned.

Now, Williams is optimistic and looking to the future and assured that everything will be fixed when the concert is finally staged.

“Things have picked up tremendously and it will pick up even more when she lands in Guyana. But people are being very very cautious, so what we’re doing is we have planned for her to come one day before,” Eworth shared.

According to Williams, it was already difficult securing Cobbs given the demand for the “Break Every Chain” singer, so he’s banking on seeing this concert realised.

“She is the biggest thing in terms of worship. She was a hard person to get. It was difficult in a way, but because God wants it, everything fell into place,” he recalled. “We decided upon her because we believe that the season Guyana is in she is more designed to take us to that place through her worship.”

Cobbs has been experiencing a fruitful year since releasing her latest album “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” just last year. The album included hit singles “You Know My Name” which featured Jimi Cravity and “I’m Getting Ready” which featured Nicki Minaj.

However, Cobbs is still largely remembered for her moving rendition of “Break Every Chain” on her major-label debut studio album “Grace”, which peaked at No. 1 on the Top Gospel Albums chart.

Cobbs is widely liked among the Guyanese population and the concert is expected to be massive. Williams says they’re aiming for an attendance of over 15,000, almost 10,000 tickets were already sold by the time the last concert was cancelled.

Almost half of those were returned, nonetheless, things have picked back up and the tickets have been going fast.

“It has been going good; very smooth. Things have been opening up, persons have been jumping on board. The pastors have given their blessings through the varying denominations and have been snapping up the tickets,” Williams disclosed.