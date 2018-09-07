Buzzing this Weekend

There’s a lot to do this weekend and the top of the list is the return of CPL cricket to the Providence National Stadium. So get out there and have some fun! Don’t be cooped up at home

Today

It’s Cocktails and Beer Happy Hour at 704 Sports Bar from 19:00hrs-20:00hrs, so head down and cash in on 50 per cent off your next drink!

Tomorrow

Calling all ladies! It’s time for you to judge do you want the champion or the singer, in Bud Lights’ “She Want Me “ event featuring cricket superstar DJ Bravo and soca superstar Orlando Octave, also for the first time in Guyana rising soca sensation Jo Jo. Enjoy vibes from sexy DJ Anna and the BOOM DJs.

The Rotary Club of Stabroek presents “A Retro Night Called Vintage” at Gravity Lounge. Come out and enjoy the best in 70s, 80s and 90s music with Stichie Vibes Machine, DJ Rocky Carew and DJ Green Downs.

Sunday

Come out to the biggest battle of bats when the Trinbago Knight Riders battle the Guyana Amazon Warriors. This is as big as it gets so grab your tickets and get loud from 18:00hrs at Providence Stadium. Don’t miss a ball

If you missed last Sunday night’s Marvelous Sundays at Club Blue Iguana then you missed one of the best Sunday night parties in a long while. It continues this Sunday, with the same great vibes, drinks specials and great atmosphere. Music by Stereo Sonic, Determined Family and DJ Energy the Party King. Everyone FREE before 23:00hrs