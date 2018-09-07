Burt Reynolds dead at 82 after heart attack

Burt Reynolds died of a heart attack Thursday morning at a hospital in Florida, according to multiple reports.

Reynolds was 82.

Burt was transported to a Florida hospital after going into cardiac arrest at home. His family was by his side when he passed.

Reynolds had heart problems for years — he underwent major heart surgery in February 2010. His rep tells us Burt had appeared extremely frail recently, and was in and out of the hospital.

Burt was a star in movies and on TV — appearing in classics like “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Boogie Nights” and “The Cannonball Run.”

Reynolds was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as porn director Jack Horner in “Boogie Nights” in 1997. He won the Golden Globe that year.

Reynolds was famously married to Loni Anderson in 1988 — but they split in 1993 in one of the nastiest breakups in Hollywood history.

He accused her of sleeping around. She accused him of physical brutality. And there were drug allegations and lots of other things. The five-year marriage officially ended in 1993, when Burt agreed to pay Loni $234,794.13.

Reynolds refused to pay off the full bill for years — but finally caved in 2015 … 22 years after the divorce.

Reynolds was a star college football player — who played at Florida State. His roommate was Lee Corso.

One of the biggest moments of Burt’s career was when he posed naked for Cosmo magazine in 1972 on a bearskin rug. The photo became a national sensation. However, Burt expressed regrets about it later, saying, “It was really stupid. I don’t know what I was thinking. I really wish I hadn’t done that.”

Burt was the #1 box office attraction for five solid years back in the ’70s — starring alongside iconic actresses like Jill Clayburgh, Dolly Parton, Goldie Hawn and Julie Andrews.