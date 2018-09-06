No bail for robbery accused duo

SENIOR Magistrate Leron Daly on Wednesday remanded two men to prison on separate criminal charges stemming from incidents, which occurred along the East Bank of Demerara.

Romel Bollers, no address given, was charged for allegedly stealing a gold chain valued $60,000 along with a $20,000 pendant from Tonya Drakes on August 22, 2018, at the Agricola Public Road, EBD. The unrepresented man pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh told the court that the accused was previously convicted for a similar charge and objected to bail being granted to Bollers on those grounds. He was remanded to prison until October 10, when he will reappear before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Meanwhile, Kevon Adams was charged for allegedly robbing Rehad Khan of a cellphone valued $40,000 at Houston on Monday. Adam was also unrepresented and denied the charge.

Prosecutor Singh told the court that Adams was previously charged for a similar offence. He also disclosed that the phone was recovered at the accused took the police to a location where it was hidden. Magistrate Daly remanded both men to prison until October 3 when he will appear before Magistrate Azore.