Guyanese Shemaine Campbelle recalled to Windies squad to face South Africa

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Batsman Shemaine Campbelle has earned a recall to West Indies Women following a two-year absence, in a 15-member squad named yesterday to face South Africa starting next week in Barbados.

The 25-year-old Guyanese is one of seven players, who missed out on the tour of New Zealand earlier this year, to be included in the current squad, with Qiana Joseph, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation and Shakera Selman also returning.

Twenty-year-old Guyanese Sheneta Grimmond and 23-year-old Trinidadian Karishma Ramharack, both uncapped, join the squad for the five-match Twenty20 series in Trinidad.

Chief selector Courtney Browne said the return of key players had added experience to the squad and backed the unit to perform in home conditions.

“As we approach the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, both the ODI and T20 series will be key as out preparation continues towards the tournament,” Browne explained.

“After a disappointing tour of New Zealand, our players now have the opportunity to be highly competitive in familiar conditions. We welcome the return of Shemaine Campbelle and Natasha McLean in the ODI and T20 squads, while Karishma Ramharack and Sheneta Grimmond will be joining the T20 squad for the first time.

“The team has plenty of experience and we would like to wish Stafanie Taylor and her team all the best for the series.”

Campbelle, who had not played for the regional side since the tour of India in 2016, forced her way back into the side with heavy scoring in the Women’s Championship in Jamaica in June, which saw her score a superb 107 in the opening round.

A right-hander who incidentally made her debut against South Africa nine years ago, Campbelle has struggled in both formats. She averages 19 from 71 ODIs, with her lone hundred coming against Sri Lanka in Dambulla five years ago.

In 79 T20 Internationals, she has scored just 506 runs with a highest score of 37 against India in St Kitts six years ago.

Meanwhile, Britney Cooper, along with Akeira Peters, of those in current training squad who toured New Zealand, has been overlooked.

The side will be led by regular captain and batting star Stafanie Taylor and includes mainstays like Merissa Aguilleira, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews.

Windies face South Africa in the opening One-Day International at Kensington Oval on September 16, with games also scheduled for September 19 and 22.

The games form part of the ICC Women’s Championship, where the Windies lie fifth.

SQUAD – Stafanie Taylor (captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha Mclean, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed, Sheneta Grimmond (T20Is only), Karishma Ramharack (T20Is only).