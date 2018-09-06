Disciplined bowling lands RHTY&SC Gizmos and Gadgets Patron’s Cup honours over Albion

By Colin Bynoe Jr

THE second edition of the Patron’s Green Economy trophy cricket tournament, sponsored by Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Medal of Service (RHTY&SC, MS) and run by the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) ended in fine style at the historic Albion Community Centre ground under floodlights with RHTY&SC defending a run-a-ball total of 61 off 10 overs.

In the much-anticipated matchup between RHTY&SC Gizmos and Gadgets and home team Albion for the coveted Green Economy Trophy and $150,000,.taking first strike RHTY&SC Gizmos and Gadgets never settled and found themselves losing wickets at regular intervals.

The National Under-19 duo of Kevin Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson got them to a manageable total of 61 for 7 wickets when their 10-over allotment expired.

Anderson hit 19 runs while Kevin Sinclair chipped in with 14. Bowling for Albion, National Under-19 player Kelvin Umroa was miserly with 2 for 6 off his 2 overs. He received support from senior Guyana player Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai who collected 2 for 17 off his 2 overs.

Boasting the likes of Jonathan Foo and Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai, Albion may have underestimated the total and more importantly the RHTY&SC bowlers.

In their turn at the crease Albion openers Ritesh Umroa and Sarwan Chaitnarine were greeted with hostile bowling from the lively Clinton Pestano who hit the deck hard in his 2-over spell.

Pestano made the initial breakthrough with the wicket of Umroa lbw in the first over. Captain of RHTY&SC used his bowling resources smartly and the introduction of spin caused further collapse in the Albion batting line-up.

After losing their captain Jonathan Foo early, caught on the long off boundary for 1, only Kelvin Umroa got into double figures with 11, as RHTY&SC Gizmos and Gadgets were very disciplined in their bowling display. Junior and Kevin Sinclair were the main destroyers with 3 for 9 and 2 for 6 respectively.

In the third place game Rose Hall Community Centre Cricket Club (RHCCCC) battled against Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club (BCCCC). Thanks to a good knock from former Berbice inter-county batsman Balram Samaroo who hit 50 not out, RHCCCC secured to a challenging total of 84 in 10 overs.

He then came back with the ball to take 3 wickets for 8 runs to give his team an easy win over BCCCC, who were dismissed for 63 in the 9th over.

RHTY&SC Gizmos and Gadgets were crowned champions and presented with the shiny Patron’s Green Economy Trophy and winning stakes of $150 000 by Junior Minister of Health Dr Karen Cummings while Albion received the runners-up trophy and $75 000.

In addition, RHCCCC pocketed $50 000 and the third place Patron’s Cup Trophy as Blairmont Blazers received $25 000.

This tournament was held in honour of President David Granger’s 73rd Birthday. The President is also the Honorary Patron of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club.

Junior Minister of Health Dr Karen Cummings represented President David Arthur Granger.