Dear Editor

THE recent destruction of the National Museum in Brazil has many lessons for us in Guyana.

From reports, the historical repository suffered from successive governments’ financial neglect, making it vulnerable and a “tragedy foretold.” We would do well to take the lessons from this tragedy, for when an edifice of this sort is destroyed, part of a nation is destroyed and rising from the ashes like a phoenix might not be easy for generations to come.

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed