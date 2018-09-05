Azharuddin critical of India top order

FORMER skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has criticised India’s batters following their series defeat against England.

India slumped to a 60-run loss to England in the fourth Test at Southampton on Sunday, a defeat which saw them reduced to a 3-1 series deficit in the five-Test series.

Virat Kohli has been the one shining light for India during the first four Tests, with the in-form captain already amassing a whopping 544 runs at an average of 68.

But his teammates have failed to fire on English shores, with Cheteshwar Pujara the only other India player to score a century through the first four Tests and the remainder of the top order failing to impress.

Many of the India top order have failed to adjust to the English conditions and Azharuddin said far too much was left to Kohli and the middle order.

“We lost the series because of poor batting and our batsmen were committing the same mistakes throughout,” Azharuddin told The Times of India.

“Technically, our batsmen were found wanting. We didn’t play the moving ball well. We can’t depend only on Virat Kohli. Openers like Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul too didn’t get runs. “The middle-order was left with too much to do. We should have taken at least a 100-run lead after Cheteshwar Pujara’s hundred (in the fourth Test).”

Azharuddin was part of the touring party that won the Test series 2-0 in England in 1986 and believes India missed a golden opportunity to emulate that.

“We could have done better,” he said.

“This was our best chance to win the series because we had the best bowling attack and in every game they got those 20 wickets and gave our team a chance to throttle the opposition.”

Azharuddin was quick to praise Kohli’s efforts in England thus far, but bemoaned the lack of the support the India captain has received. “I have to compliment the way Kohli batted throughout the series,” Azaharuddin said.

“But it boils down to one thing. It’s a team game and all the other batsmen need to complement their captain.” (Cricket Network)