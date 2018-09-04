Repeat offender back in court, jail

– this time for just $5000

A REPEAT offender was on Monday back before a Magistrate and remanded to prison for break & enter and larceny.

The charges allege that on August 24 at Vlissingen Road and Regent Street, Rico Persaud broke and entered a section of the Ministry of Agriculture and stole $5000 cash belonging to a staff named Christine Kissons.

The 26-year-old man of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who is no stranger to the court, denied the charge as it was read out to him by Magistrate Judy Latchman in court.

Prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to his being granted bail due to the seriousness of the offence, and the fact that the accused was previously charged before the said court for a similar offence.

According to the facts presented in court, on the day of question, the virtual complainant left her bag in her office to go to the kitchen, and upon returning noticed that her bag was gone. The missing bag was later found in the male washroom minus the $5000.

With the aid of CCTV footage, the defendant was seen opening the door, reaching for the bag, and after committing the act, exiting the compound and joining a minibus.

The matter was duly reported to the police, and the defendant, when arrested, told ranks in a caution statement, “Ah done do it, man!”

Bail was refused by Magistrate Latchman, and Persaud was remanded to prison until September 24.

Back in May, Persaud was sentenced to nine months imprisonment by Magistrate McGusty after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a cell-phone valued $100,000.

On that occasion, he told the magistrate, “Your Worship, I see the phone, I pick it up and tek it.”