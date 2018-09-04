Pouderoyen, Police record wins on second night

TWO contrasting matches filled day two of the Third annual Limacol football tournament on Monday evening at the Ministry of Education ground.

In the first game of the evening, Pouderoyen beat Beacon 2-1 to get their tournament off to a fine start.

Esan Nelson in the 38th minute opened the scoring for the West Demerara-based side before Quessey Alleyne sent them two up in the 48th minute.

Kimba Bratwait (63rd) managed to redeem the Beacon side and there was a whiff of a comeback in the air. Sadly, for the Georgetown side, time elapsed.

In the second game, there was a tense battle between a much-improved Northern Rangers side and their Police opponents.

In the end, Police prevailed via a 1-0 margin but it was not without its fair share of close calls and battles.

Chances were there for both teams to score but in the end, it was Police who were able to make the arrest.

Matches continue on Friday from 18:00hrs with Camptown taking on Georgetown Football Club and Santos playing Grove Hi Tech in the second feature of the night.