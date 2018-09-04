Motorcyclist struck down by drunk driver on Essequibo Coast

Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man who was struck down by ‘an intoxicated and alleged’ speeding driver of a pickup on Monday afternoon on the Fairfield Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

Dead is Kevon Tacourdeen, 32, of Lot 9 Dryshore, Essequibo Coast .

According to the police, about 17:30hrs on Monday, Kevon Tacourdeen, 32, of Lot 9 Dryshore, Essequibo Coast was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road on motorcycle CH 4278 when motor pick-up GEE 1179 driven by a 34-year-old resident of Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast who was proceeding, north along the western lane .

The pick-up , which was proceeding reportedly at a very fast rate of speed, collided with the motorcyclist whilst negotiating a left bend.

Tacourdeen , who was rushed to the Suddie Hospital in an unconscious state, was pronounced dead on arrival and the motorist who sustained injuries about his body after his vehicle toppled multiple times, is warded at the said institution in a stable condition.