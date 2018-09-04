Ming helps Pabst to USF 2000 team championship

OVERSEAS-based Guyanese Calvin Ming concluded his Cooper Tyres Mazda USF2000 season by helping his Pabst Team win the overall team title for the season.

Speaking exclusively to Chronicle Sport at the conclusion of the series last weekend in Portland Oregon, the Guyanese summed up his roller-coaster season.

Ming said, “We were able to clinch the team championship for the second time in a row for the Pabst team and that is an amazing feeling, being able to win it in the final round since everyone worked so hard this season.”

“The season had its ups and downs. We struggled for the first half of the season falling far down the order in points but at the halfway point with some changes, we started to make a charge back up the point standings to a top-5 finish,” the Guyanese added.

He continued, “I’m happy to be able to have another solid result for a second year in a row but missed out 3rd in the championship by only 9 points. So that is a tough one for me.”

He drove from 12th to sixth in the final race, finishing behind team mates Lucas Khol, Exclusive Autosport’s Igor Fraga, Pelfrey’s Julian Van der Watt, Pabst’s Rasmus Lindh and Cape Motorsports Kyle Kirkwood.

In the individual championships, Ming finished fifth behind winner Kirkwood, Lindh, Khol and Fraga.

He picked up the award for the best pass of the season

“I am so grateful to my sponsors Apan and Mps who made this possible,” he continued, “hopefully we can work hard in the offseason and make a stronger comeback next year to the road to Indy and pick up some wins.”

Ming says he has not decided on what the 2019 season holds for him yet, as the 2018 season has just ended; but promised his fans that there would be more news in the coming days.