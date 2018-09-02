TKR regain top spot with win over Patriots

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC) – The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) regained top spot in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) when they trounced the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 46 runs at Warner Park here on Saturday night, to notch their fourth consecutive victory.

In a mesmerising display of batting, the Knight Riders bludgeoned 87 runs from their final five overs to post a formidable total of 199 for four in their 20 overs.

And while the Patriots threatened briefly in their run chase, they eventually fell woefully short of the target finishing on 153 for eight.

The Knight Riders owed their mammoth, yet unlikely total to Colin Munro, who pummelled an unbeaten 76 from 50 balls, and later on captain Dwayne Bravo, whose 37-run cameo took just 11 balls and contained five sixes and one boundary.

With the score on 112 for three at the end of the 15th over following the dismissal of Brendon McCullum, the Knight Riders launched their assault.

This brought Darren Bravo to the crease, and while he didn’t last long, his 18 runs from just eight balls set the stage for what was to come.

His older brother entered the fray with just 20 balls remaining in the innings and proceeded to completely tear apart fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who up until then had bowled brilliantly, snaring two wickets.

Joseph began the 19th over by bowling a dot ball, but was then carted over the boundary ropes in his next five balls by Bravo.

Bravo first belted him over mid-on, before lifting the third ball over mid-0ff. The next ball was helped over deep square leg, while the fifth and sixth balls were dispatched over point and wide mid-on respectively.

Munro then delivered the final rites, smashing Sheldon Cottrell for 18 runs in the final over to push the Patriot’s required run rate for victory up to 10 an over.

Despite losing Chris Gayle cheaply, the Patriots were given hope by Evin Lewis. Lewis stroked a beautiful half-century as his side progressed to 78 for 2 in the 10th over.

But once he became the second of newcomer Anderson Phillip’s three wickets, the Patriots folded meekly.

After progressing to 52 from 36 balls, laced with five boundaries and two fours, Phillips produced a quicker delivery to trap Lewis plum in front.

Wickets then tumbled frequently, as the required run rate escalated to more than 20 runs per over, to all but secure victory for the Knight Riders.

Phillips was the pick of the Knight Riders’ bowlers, taking 3-40 from his four overs.