Season best second place for Ming in USF2000

By Stephan Sookram

GUYANESE Calvin Ming continued his podium running form in the Cooper Tyres Mazda USF2000 with his best ever finish– a second position in Portland, Oregon on Saturday.

Ming, who finished third driving for the Pabst Racing team, was elevated one podium spot after a 30-second penalty for initial second place finisher and Exclusive Motorsports driver, Igor Fragga.

Stewards found the Brazilian guilty of avoidable contact.

Overall USF2000 champ Kyle Kirkwood racked up another top spot for Cape Motorsports with DeForce’s Kory Enders benefitting from Fragga’s demotion for the final podium spot.

Ming, who was able to patiently move through the pack from ninth, paced himself well, getting up to fifth before a full course yellow brought out the safety car.

On the restart, Ming was able to navigate through a first corner tussle between Pabst team mates Rasmus Lidnh of Sweden and Kaylen Frederick of the United states to move up to third.

He defended that third for the remaining four laps of the race under pressure from Enders to pick up third, which would eventually become second spot.

He told Chronicle Sport, “I want to thank the team and the mechanics. It was a good drive today for me, especially starting ninth and it gives me a lot of positive [for] Sunday’s race.