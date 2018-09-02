RHT Pepsi and Blairmont through to New York Business Group U-19  final

ROSE Hall Town Pepsi and Blairmont will clash in the Berbice Cricket Board-sponsored New York Business Group Under-19 cricket final after both teams recorded victories in their respective semifinal game yesterday.

Hosts, Rose Hall Town Pepsi whipped Tucber Park by 77 runs at the Area ‘H’ Ground, while Blairmont produced a discipline bowling effort to beat Albion by seven wickets.

Kelvon Anderson struck an entertaining 125 to lead the Rose Hall Town Pepsi to a commanding total of 235-6, in a match reduced to 35 overs.

Anderson, who just returned with the National Under-19 team, stroked eleven fours and five sixes in his knock. He received support from Keith Simpson (35) and Chanderpaul Govindhan (21). Romel Retemiah claimed 3-41, bowling for the visitors who reached 158-9 in reply.

Retemiah (40) and Marlon Mickle (35) were the principal scorers. Kevin Sinclair (3-15), was the best bowler for the hosts.

Meanwhile, asked to bat first, Albion were bowled out for 91 in 23 of their allotted 30 overs.

Ramesh Kassinauth (37) and Anthonio February (20) were the principal scorers. Left-arm spinner Nigel Deodat claimed 3-20, while Seon Glasgow and Marvan Prashad took 2 wickets each.

In reply, Blairmont reached 94-3 in 18 overs, with Glasgow hitting an unbeaten 55, which included five fours and two sixes.

The final will be contested over two days on September 7 and 8, from 13:30hrs to 20:30hrs on both days at the Albion Community Centre ground. It will be the first time the final will be played under lights in Berbice, using pink balls.