Prison wardens caught trafficking ganja

TWO prison wardens have resigned after admitting to trafficking marijuana into the Lusignan Prison. They have since been handed over to the Guyana Police Force.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that on Tuesday last, a rank, who was scheduled to work from 18:00hrs to 06:00hrs, reported for duty at 20:04hrs. He reportedly had 398 grams of marijuana and several packs of cigarettes in his possession.

Realising that senior officers in the prison were tipped that the contrabands were in the prison, the gate keeper alerted the trafficker and they reportedly devised a plan to dispose of the ganja and cigarettes.

“The said gate keeper opened the gate to allow the rank to get rid of the contrabands,” the Guyana Police Force said in a press statement on Saturday.

According to the police, both ranks when confronted, confirmed the information was true and tendered their resignations. The errant prison wardens have been handed over to the police. The matter is currently being investigated, and it is likely that charges will be institute. The matter was however reported to the police for investigation and possible charges.

It was only in May that two prison officers were arrested after they collected a parcel containing seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be marijuana from a civilian while on duty at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

GANJA IN SLIPPERS

Meanwhile, a prisoner, who is currently behind bars at the Lusignan Prison for larceny, is now in hot water, after he was found with 71 grams of marijuana in his slipper.

Police, in a statement, said that the slipper the prisoner was wearing was not the one he left the prison with.

The discovery was made at about 13:45hrs on Saturday after prison wardens on duty conducted a search on the inmate after he returned from delivering meals at the holding bay. The prisoner, whose identity was not disclosed, is currently serving a one-year sentence.

MORE CONTRABAND

At the New Amsterdam Prison, a civilian driver was also on Saturday at around 16:25hrs detained after he was reportedly caught trafficking cigarettes into the prison.

When a search was conducted on the truck he was driving at the time by a policeman on duty at the prison, four packs of cigarettes were found behind the driver’s seat. He is a frequent deliveryman of dietary items to the prison. No declaration was made prior to the search. The information was reported to the Central Police Station.