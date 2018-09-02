All set for school re-opening Monday

By Tamika Garnett and Vishani Ragobeer

ALL systems are in place for the reopening of school tomorrow following countrywide inspection exercises conducted by the Ministry of Education over the past few days and from all indications, a majority student turnout is expected.

“Preparations are coming along in keeping with what we would usually do for the new school year. We are on track with respect to school being open on the September 3,” Education Minister Nicolette Henry said.

Some parents have been apprehensive about sending their children to school on Monday, but Henry noted the regional education officers have given her assurance that all systems are in place for school to proceed as normal.

“We’ve had no reports of anywhere not being fixed. I’ve received reports from all of my regional education officers and all of the schools were able to be in the shape required as of normal; some people have even gone over and beyond given the current situation,” the minister said, adding: “We want to wish all teachers and students a very productive and successful academic year 2018/2019.”

Just last week, the ministry’s team met with parents and teachers and listened to their recommendations and concerns as they prepare to activate a ‘contingency plan’ to prevent children from “feeling the squeeze” in the event of a strike.

“It is very important that we ensure that our children do not become pawns in any bargaining arrangements. We need to keep our children out of this issue,” Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson said last week.

WORKABLE

Henry reminded that although the plan is not a perfect one, it is workable.

The contingency plan will see some 400 teachers being deployed where needed and this includes 98 graduates of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE); 204 continuing teachers; teachers on practicum and retired teachers.

In addition, each region has been equipped with monitors and coordinators and a secretariat has been set up for management where a register sheet will be used daily to take record of attending teachers to determine where extra efforts will be needed.

The plan is not expected to be as widely needed, as many schools have seen teachers turning up as per normal last week, with only some 12 head teachers out of approximately 1000 schools handing over school keys, even though a nationwide strike was called to begin from August 27.

Several schools in Georgetown were opened with business as per normal.

On Saturday, Georgetown was a busy place for school shoppers.

LAST-MINUTE SHOPPING

While the August vacation lasted for two months and some persons used the time to do their back-to-school shopping, many others opted for the last-minute shopping.

For Megalla Kellman, from Kuru Kuru on the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway, Saturday was the first day she began her back-to-school shopping.

“Things are reasonable for me,” she said. “I don’t have any problem; it’s just that the place is hot…. and the place is crowded like if it’s Christmas time.”

Her daughter attends the Soesdyke Secondary School and Megalla is excited for school to be reopened.

Tiffany Boston was one parent who avoided the last-minute rush — for the most part — and only had to purchase a few minor items over the weekend.

But she had some reservations about the teachers’ strike, which up to the time she spoke to the Guyana Chronicle was still in effect.

“We’re [she and her daughter] basically just going with the flow, but we will be there [at school] on Monday,” Boston said.

Myrtina [only name given], a parent and teacher related that the last-minute back-to-school shopping is “really, really hectic” but because it is all about the children and making them happy, she too is very happy.