ERC urges all to celebrate in Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month

September, 2018 ushers in another milestone for Guyana’s indigenous peoples as they observe Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month. The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) takes this opportunity to send warmest greetings to the entire indigenous community and extends its hand of friendship to all Guyanese at home and abroad as the month-long observances get underway.

During the celebrations many aspects of the indigenous culture and traditions will be brought to the fore in this multi-ethnic society of ours. The ERC therefore urges all Guyanese to get involved in anyway possible in the planned country-wide celebrations. The prevailing religious and cultural freedoms are attributes which make a multiethnic and multifaceted country like Guyana, one of the most tolerant societies in the world today having evolved after a long history of struggle and commitment to nation building.

During September all will be exposed to the rich culture of the indigenous peoples, many with which we are familiar. The ERC, as it seeks to promote harmony and good relations among all, is reminding every Guyanese to make a valiant effort to remember the origins of our diverse Guyana as we celebrate another milestone that builds bridges for our peoples. On this occasion, the ERC calls on Guyanese to recognize and embrace our diversity and be guided by this year’s Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month’s theme: “Proud of Our Indigenous Identity, Celebrating in Unity”. Best wishes for a successful Heritage month celebration to our indigenous community.

Regards

Ethnic Relations Commission