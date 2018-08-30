Former murder accused, accomplice remanded

FORMER murder accused Leon Duncan called “Whistle,” appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with robbery under arms and two counts of assaulting a peace officer on August 25.

Duncan, 28, of Festival City, North Ruimveldt and his alleged accomplice,

Wayne Lawrence, 20, of Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, were both remanded to prison.

Duncan, when he appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman, pleaded not guilty assaulting a peace officer and was granted bail in the sum of $30,000.

The matters were transferred to Court Five and they are expected to return to court on September 26.

It is alleged that Duncan was shot in his right thigh Saturday last, after he reportedly tried to relieve an off-duty policeman of his service pistol.

A prompt response by the off-duty police constable also resulted in the apprehension of Duncan’s accomplice, who allegedly had gun-butted and robbed a female vendor of a sum of cash outside the Stabroek Market, Georgetown.

The policeman in question was seated in a route 42 minibus on Water Street in the vicinity of the Central Fire Station, when he heard screams of “thief” and immediately saw the suspects, one of whom he knew as “Whistle,” fleeing the area and entering a waiting motorcar.

The policeman followed the vehicle which stopped in Leopold Street, Charlestown, where the men exited and proceeded inside a house.

The policeman then went to the Brickdam Police Station, reported his observation and along with other ranks, returned to the house.

They found “Whistle” and in the process of arresting him, he grabbed the policeman’s weapon and tried to disarm him. In the melee, a round was discharged which struck the former murder accused in the upper right thigh.