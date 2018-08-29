Guyana wins Regional U-19 tournament

Guyana’s national Under -19 team have retained their title as the best limited over cricket team in the region by beating the Windward Islands in today’s final of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) Regional U19 tournament.

The national side beat the Windward Islands by 7 wickets at the Arnos Vale Cricket ground in St Vincent.The Windwards were all out at 105 in 33.5 overs at lunch after Guyana won the toss and offered them first strike.

Kevelon Anderson picked up 4 for 26 off 7.5 overs while Qumar Torrington supported with 3 for 26 from 9 overs, Joshua Jones picked up 2 and Ashmead Nedd picked up one.

Guyana made it to 106 with 153 balls remaining with Anderson unbeaten on 13 and Sachin Singh making 27.

The batsmen to fall were Captain Baskar Yadram (8), Joshua Persaud (1) and Kevin Sinclair (39). Guyana’s team featured Ashmed Nedd, Yadram (c) Javid Karim, Joshua Jones, Persaud (wk) Kelvin Umroa, Anderson, Sinclair, Qumar Torrington, Singh and Junior Sinclair.