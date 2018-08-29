Guyana represented at int’l women police confab

TWENTY-six females and one male rank led by Assistant Commissioner (Administration) Maxine Graham, paraded in Calgary, Canada, in observance of the 56th Annual Training Conference of the International Association of Women Police.

The conference is being held under the theme “Leading Change.”

The opening of the conference was held on Sunday 26th, August at the Hyatt Hotel, followed by the parade of the nations to the BMO Centre, which is the venue of the conference.

The conference was attended by some 700 delegates from 40 countries.