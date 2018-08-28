We have a role to show love and support our children

…says education official at bursaries hand-out

ELECTRONIC devices and gadgets may benefit children, but they can also be harmful. And the ill-effects of gadgets on children certainly outweigh the good and this in itself should be a wake-up call for parents, according to Assistant Chief Education Officer (ag), Samantha Williams.

“I want to remind you that the television and the many gadgets that we give our children cannot bring up our children in the way we want them to go. You have a role to play,” Williams told parents recently at the Guyana Police Force (GPF) bursaries presentation hosted at the Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

At the event, 114 students benefited from cash and vouchers that amounted to $3.5M. Receiving special awards were Shabanna Bacchus, Kia Griffith, Daniel Tumbler, Gedianna Hastings, Reanna Julien, Tilottama Singh and Cassie Henry.

The educator who was the keynote speaker congratulated the parents for supporting their children in helping them develop through their schooling. She said the Ministry of Education and the school system could not educate children alone as parents had a vital role to play.

Williams told the gathering that children should know their parents are genuinely interested in their activities along with their choices and life path.

“You have a role to show love and support to your children, ensure that every day you let them know just how much you care for them while being involved in the activities of the child’s life. How many of you can say each and every day you are aware of the things your child or children might be doing. You have a responsibility to know what they are doing at all times,” the Education Officer explained

In congratulating the awardees, she wished them success in their future endeavours, while relating that they were the only persons standing in their way to success in life.

“You can achieve and become anything you want in life, only if you believe. Do not doubt your abilities,” she told the awardees.

The assistant chief education officer told the youths that they should focus on their secondary school education and ensure that they set goals.

“Remember that we are the victims of the choices we make. If we make bad choices we will reap bitter rewards, but if we make good choices, we will reap good rewards. Do not allow your peers or friends to make you lose sight of your goals and do not be pressured by persons who do not share the same values or the same vision as you do,” the educator noted.

She advised the awardees to be passionate about what they did and ensure that they study and complete all assignments and tasks in their pursuit of education.

“I urge you to not become involved in any form of truancy or gang-related activities.” she said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Administration, Ms. Maxine Graham said of the 160 persons applying for the bursaries only 144 qualified.

She explained that the bursaries were given to students who gained 400 marks, in addition to some special awards.