‘Use history as an intellectual tool’ – Hamilton Green

HISTORY should be used as an intellectual tool which would help persons to make informed decisions in the future, said former Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green.

He said history was used a political tool for decades but there needs to be a paradigm shift in order to educate people.

“We have argued about the relevance and significance of history but we have also seen how effective the Europeans and Caucasians use history,” said Green during his remarks at the annual Pan African Culture Day and forum on Georgetown at the Pan African Gardens on Sunday.

Amid calls for the resuscitation of the historical timeline of African heritage, Green said history must be used as lessons, and tools to identify the mistakes and successes of the past.

The former mayor believes that giving glory to the ancestors is good but not sufficient. There is more to history, he said, adding that it could be used as intellectual energy to move into the future.

“People without knowledge of where they came from are disconnected with the present and cannot move forward,” Green lamented.

Moving forward, he said the cultural bodies should look at inculcating history properly so that it would be more beneficial to every generation.