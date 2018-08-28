– For schools clearance only

THE Mayor and City Council (M&CC) wants to hire another garbage contractor to specifically look at clearing schools in Georgetown, Town Clerk Royston King announced on Monday.

The M&CC has been receiving numerous complaints regarding the timeliness of garbage collection at schools. It is a problem existing at nursery, primary and secondary schools, King told councillors at the fortnightly statutory meeting at City Hall.

However, while the M&CC is struggling to keep up with current payments to its two main contractors – Puran Brothers Disposal Services and Cevons Waste Management Inc. – it has still not managed to pay its outstanding debts to smaller contractors that were hired during the strike action by the bigger companies last year.

“We are working on clearing those debts not only to the smaller contractors. We are in a very serious financial position…but we still have to provide certain vital municipal services,” King told reporters following the statutory meeting.

He said the complaints have been coming from head teachers and other stakeholders that the schools are not being cleared on time by the main contractors. As such, King said after speaking with Puran and Cevons, it was suggested that a specific contractor be identified to clear the schools alone.

While a contractor has not yet been identified and the M&CC has not yet decided how much will be spent on this initiative, King said he hopes to roll out this initiative before the end of September.

Regarding payments to the two main contractors, King reported that the M&CC has been doing reasonably well when it comes to keeping up with current amounts.

The contractors had suspended their services last year August because the City Council was not keeping its side of the bargain to keep up with the current amounts. The companies had agreed to wait for what was owing to them for 2015 and 2016.

Following the pull-out by the main contractors, the Council hired three small-time contractors to work along with trucks belonging to the M&CC.

These contractors are still to be paid for their services.