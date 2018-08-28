Dedication, discipline and commitment needed for success at UG

– registrar says at orientation

STUDENTS enrolling into the University of Guyana can find their passion and pursue it with dedication, discipline and commitment since it will be a time for transition, adjustment and change, according to the Registrar of the University of Guyana (UG) Nigel Gravesande.

Gravesande was at the time speaking at the orientation ceremonial opening at the University’s George Walcott Lecture Theatre.

The registrar said students must take responsibility for their future since university life is a time for learning and self-discovery.

“This university, we hope, will assist you in a transformative experience and by the very nature, you will not only experience personal transformation and enlightenment, but I hope at the end of the process you will have an open mind that is reflective of the need for research. Come to conclusions only on a basis of preponderance of evidence and do not jump to conclusions on the basis of hearsay, gossip and innuendo,” the registrar said.

He urged students to be acquainted with the university regulations and laws while understanding their rights and corresponding responsibilities.

Meanwhile, President of the University of Guyana Student Society (UGSS), Norwell Hinds, in his address said many students have made tremendous sacrifice in order to reach the university and it is expected that they engage each other, their lecturers and professors while molding their own personality.

Hinds said the university is there to challenge all students to become greater while fighting for better and what is dear to them.

Noting that the university is a national institution that serves the nation, the UGSS president said the university can enhance all aspects of a student’s life and assist in building friendships, bonds and careers.