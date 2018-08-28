Concerns of nurses will continue to be addressed

– Min. Lawrence says; challenges GNA to do better by members

NURSES were awarded for their hard work and contribution to the health sector but they still face challenges and concerns which the Public Health Ministry intends to address, subject Minister Volda Lawrence said.

The ministry continues to recognise healthcare workers, but the minister said they cannot continue to perform with efficiency if they are dissatisfied and not given the opportunity to progress as professionals.

“We must show that we care. I want to thank the GNA (Guyana Nurses Association) for working in the interest of nurses…let us continue to listen to their issues but also endeavour to address them,” said Minister Lawrence, during her remarks at the GNA’s award ceremony at the Pegasus Hotel on Saturday.

She believes that nurses deserve the opportunity to advance their career so that they would be able to create a safe environment for future nurses.

The GNA, which celebrated its 90th anniversary this year, has been the cornerstone for nurses, ensuring that the standard of the profession is maintained through capacity building.

“I challenge the GNA to keep on advancing the status of nursing through capacity building and improved public image,” said Minister Lawrence, adding that the ministry will continue to work closely with the association to build a “synergy of purpose.”

Once a collective approach is taken, the minister believes that more standards would be established and there would be more advocacy for best practices in nursing.

Over the years, nurses have also been working to ensure that the image of the profession is not distorted. In honour of their efforts, nurses from across the country were awarded for their contributions.

Awards were also distributed to members of the GNA and nurses who have retired from the profession.

“I would like to applaud the outstanding contributions but whether you are an awardee or not, you still render a great humanitarian service,” said Minister Lawrence.

The minister acknowledged the work of nurses, adding that they are a unique corps of professionals whose work is valued highly.

“Without your input the health system would be defunct, healthcare would be nonfunctional and the mandate of the ministry would be null and void,” Minister Lawrence said.