Bartica Tax office relocating for more convenience, better service

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is in the process of relocating the office in Bartica to a more full-fledged location in the municipality, as it seeks to improve the delivery of taxpayer services in the town and by extension, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to a press statement from GRA, Commissioner-General of the GRA Godfrey Statia led a delegation of tax officials on a site visit to the proposed new tax office location at Fifth Avenue Bartica, where the Authority plans to operate officially from November this year.

The proposed new location will include among other things, living quarters for some senior staff, thereby allowing for a decrease in rental and other associated expenses.

The move is in keeping with the agenda of strengthening tax compliance and enforcement activities countrywide, beginning with improvements of the existing Integrated Regional Tax Offices (IRTOs), together with the soon to be functional Mabaruma office. The existing IRTOs are located at Anna Regina, Parika, New Amsterdam, Corriverton, Bartica, Lethem and Linden.

An initial assessment was done at the aforementioned locations where it was determined that despite earlier efforts to provide a one-stop-shop at these sites, improvements were needed in terms of a more enabling environment for staff, and building capacity for the benefit of taxpayers who would otherwise have to travel to Georgetown for some services.

It was also determined that in order to be effective, regional offices must not only be equipped to offer complete taxpayer services, but also be able to conduct audits and investigations of economic activities by individual and corporate taxpayers in the said localities.

The GRA sees this initiative as timely in light of the attainment of township status of Bartica in 2016, and the continued anticipated growth in economic activities, and revenue flows.

The Bartica IRTO is located at First Avenue where operations had commenced in 2007 before it was declared an IRTO under the Integrated Regional Offices initiative in 2008.

The GRA team also held meetings with the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Mr. Roderick Edinboro and outlined its plans and strategies for the Region.

Within the next few months GRA will be commissioning a new office in Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini). This office will offer similar services to the region and will be the first of its kind in Region One.