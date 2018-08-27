Nineteen Cuba-trained doctors graduate

NINETEEN newly trained doctors, who recently returned from Cuba, graduated on Sunday at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre amid a gathering of families and friends. The young physicians were reminded to play an integral role in the development of Guyana’s health sector.

The Cuba-trained doctors spent seven years training in general medicine and will complement the hundreds already in the public health sector. Of the 19 graduates, 11 are Guyanese, four are from St Kitts and Nevis, one from Malaysia and three from St Lucia.

Giving the feature address, Public Service Department representative Vincent Alexander urged the graduates to shun individualism and cultivate a spirit of community service.

“The cost is historic, because we have had to overcome many hurdles and many obstacles to keep this relationship going; the people of Guyana and the people of Cuba had to insist to make this possible… we need to understand that this is about community, it is not just about you, individual doctors, it is about community, a community of Guyanese, a community of Cubans and community of progressive people, who have been able to forge the kind of relationship that made the way possible,” Alexander noted.

He further reminded them that as licensed medical doctors, it means that they are now beginning the process and it is therefore important for them to continue their professional education and should use every opportunity to learn from those who would have gone before them. Issues of remuneration and facilities should not come foremost in their minds, but about providing health service second to none to the community, Alexander said.

He added: “You should always recognise that you are giving a service to humanity and a service to community– and this service impacts your whole lives.”

Alexander spoke of the psychology of medicine and how simple decorum and communication can affect a patient’s confidence in their diagnosis and treatment given by a doctor.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Boyle, urged the graduates to display humility since they can learn so much from subordinates such as veteran nurses, nurses’ aids and even cleaners.

BE READY AT ALL TIMES

“We are all part of a team, everyone has a role to play and we depend on each other, we are each other’s keeper,” she urged. Boyle encouraged them to not only show up for work, but to be present, to be engaged mentally, physically and emotionally.

With the ministry’s stride to push preventative medicinal measures, the doctors were told to not only focus on treatment, but to educate and to change patients’ ways of life so that they may not be patients again.

She further urged them to be compassionate and to see themselves as the patient on the other side of the desk, since it is a noble profession.

Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed, in a short address also reminded the graduates that their graduation is the beginning of a journey that has to be resupplied constantly, so that they can continue to provide optimum service.

He urged them to reject mediocrity and cultivate a passion for excellence. To achieve excellence, the new doctors were told to inculcate virtues of humility, leadership and inclusiveness. Majeed expressed gratitude to the Government of Cuba for continuing to facilitate the programme.

Valedictorian Sodavie Naraine described the seven-year journey as hectic and thanked her parents and grandparents who were her main support, as well as her colleagues who stood together and her lecturers who coached her.

Coming to the end, she said that the days were long and the nights longer, but the sacrifice paid off and now her dream has come through. She expressed appreciation to the Government of Guyana and the Government of Cuba for hand-picking them out of hundreds of applications and making their careers possible. Naraine, along with her 18 other colleagues, took the Hippocratic Oath, signalling a start to their careers.

There are currently 62 students studying in Cuba, 22 of whom are pursuing specialised fields. On Monday, 13 more students will be commencing their seven- year journey.

Also present at the graduation ceremony were permanent secretary of the Department of the Public Service, Reginald Brotherson; Head of the Medical Brigade, Dr. Tatianna Garcua, Embassy of Cuba (Guyana); Charge d’ affaires Llanio Gonzalez; and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud.