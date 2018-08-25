Trophy Stall golf tournament set for today

MANAGING Director and proprietor of Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich, is pleased to continue sponsorship of golf tournaments with the latest one set for today at the Lusignan Golf Course (LGC).

Sunich has been involved in sponsorship of sports in all disciplines in Guyana for many years, and today’s event is a memorable one for the LGC, since it marks an incredible milestone of 50 tournaments in a single year.

The tournament will feature the top Guyanese golfers in three categories competing for first and second place along with Best Gross and Best Net overall as well as special prizes for Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin.

Trophy Stall, located at Bourda Market, is the provider of the highest quality trophies and printing services and has been a strong supporter of all types of sporting events in Guyana for many years.

The company has partnered with the LGC in many ways and has always delivered top quality products and world-class service.

During the handing-over ceremony at the company’s headquarters at Bourda Market, Ramesh stated that the company wanted to show its commitment to the LGC and assist with promoting the game to the younger generation of golfers.

President of LGC, Aleem Hussain, thanked the business entity for their continued support towards the development of the sport locally.

The LGC has a packed calendar of events with more than four activities per month scheduled for the rest of the year.