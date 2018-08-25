GKF receives substantial gear from NSC

THE National Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday through Director of Sport Christopher Jones handed over a quantity of gear to the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) at the National Sports Commission boardroom.

The gear was requested by the federation in 2017.

President of the GKF, Amir Khouri, stated that the main use of the equipment would be for the students to have a feel of competition and how to perform at competition level.

He said the donation will also assist young competitors with proper gear.

Vice-president of the GKF, Roger Peroune, who participated in the recent International Karate Daigaku (IKD) in Barbados, gave a brief overall performance of the competitors from his club, the YMCA/IKD Shutokan Karate club.

“We recently returned from Barbados from the IKD World Cup. Overall we had a 22-member team from my club, who garnered 12 bronze, 8 silver and 6 gold medals. Keith Beaton received 2 gold medals one in Over-40 fighting and Over-40 team fighting.”

The team is currently preparing for the National Senior Championships on September 30.